UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

They're Not Gonna Take It: Rocker Wins Case Against Aussie Politician

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:27 PM

They're not gonna take it: rocker wins case against Aussie politician

A failed Australian populist politician was fined more than one million US dollars Friday for ripping off heavy metal band Twisted Sister's hit song "We're not gonna take it"

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A failed Australian populist politician was fined more than one million US Dollars Friday for ripping off heavy metal band Twisted Sister's hit song "We're not gonna take it".

An Australian court ruled that mining magnate and failed 2019 election candidate Clive Palmer violated copyright law with his very familiar-sounding campaign song "Aussies not gonna cop it".

Judge Anna Katzmann noted that while Palmer and the song's author Dee Snider personally "have little in common", the music and lyrics of the two tracks "have a good deal in common".

Palmer initially claimed he wrote the track and then claimed exemption on the grounds of satire.

The judge said Palmer's arguments "defy common sense, fly in the face of the contemporaneous documents, and were contradicted by the evidence of his own witnesses".

During the court hearings, Twisted Sister frontman Snider claimed the 1984 song, which took four years to write, was considered one of the greatest songs of rebellion ever written.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had used the track -- with permission -- in his California gubernatorial campaign and for a time it was used by then US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Palmer had appeared to model his campaign on Trump's, with bombastic attacks on "fake news" journalists, a promise to "Make Australia Great" and his wearing Trump's trademark red tie.

He had been asked to pay Aus$150,000 to use the track for 12 months, counter-offered Aus$35,000 and ending up recording his own version and paying nothing.

For that infringement, the businessman was ordered to pay Aus$1.5 ($1.2 million) in damages.

Snider hailed the victory on Twitter, saying: "It's over baby! WE WON BIG!!"He had earlier told the court: "The songwriting process is a very emotional process for me; it comes from the heart.""It would be devastating to me if any of my songs -- but particularly 'We're Not Gonna Take It' -- were licensed for a purpose that I consider to be offensive or contrary to my beliefs."

Related Topics

Election Australia Music Twitter Trump Palmer Colombian Peso 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

DC inspects corona SOPs in Battagram bazaars

3 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics could be held without fans: Games c ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Security Committee Chief Heading to Tajikis ..

3 minutes ago

BCCI is likely to hold T20 World Cup in UAE

19 minutes ago

POL Prices may go up again on May 1st

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan during ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.