UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thick Smoke Hinders Aerial Firefighting In Russia's Yakutia National Park - Official

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:24 PM

Thick Smoke Hinders Aerial Firefighting in Russia's Yakutia National Park - Official

A cloud of thick smoke in the Lena Pillars (Lenskiye Stolby) Nature Park in Siberia is preventing a helitack crew from flying to a wildfire, Arkady Semyonov, the head of the park, told Sputnik

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A cloud of thick smoke in the Lena Pillars (Lenskiye Stolby) Nature Park in Siberia is preventing a helitack crew from flying to a wildfire, Arkady Semyonov, the head of the park, told Sputnik.

On Saturday, over 200 firefighters from five Russian regions were deployed to the area. The Lena Pillars has had eleven cases of wildfire on its territory since the fire season began. Seven of them have been put out. At the moment, an area of 23,350 hectares (57,699 acres) is burning.

"The areas and the number of wildfires in the national park remain at the same level.

The problem is that for four straight days the thick smoke in the national park does not let [us] airlift firefighters by Mi-8 helicopters," Semyonov said.

The park director added that the crews are waiting for rain, which is expected tomorrow or the day after.

The Lena Pillars park is on UNESCO's World Heritage List. The park is famous for its spectacular limestone pillars, up to 300 meters high, towering along the banks of the Lena River.

Related Topics

Fire World Russia Same From

Recent Stories

DC greets citizens on Eidul Azha

1 minute ago

Turkey Condemns Macron's Meeting With PKK-Linked S ..

1 minute ago

US to Soon Announce Details of Deal With Germany o ..

1 minute ago

DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

1 minute ago

Vaccinated W.House official tests positive for Cov ..

5 minutes ago

EU ministers fear populist pushback to bloc's mamm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.