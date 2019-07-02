Thieves make wine heist at top Parisian restaurant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Thieves have broken into the cellar of a top luxury restaurant in Paris and have made off with at least 150 bottles of prized wine estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of euros, a police source said Tuesday.

Employees at the Maison Rostang restaurant in the northeastern 17th district near the Arc de Triomphe discovered a 50-centimetre hole in the wall of the wine cellar that was made during the break-in on Monday, the source told AFP.

The restaurant has two stars from the prestigious Michelin food guide and is described as having a "magnificent wine list" which includes bottles from the famed Petrus and Romanee Conti vineyards.

The cellar is currently being renovated.

The police source said the stolen wine could be worth as much as 400,000-600,000 Euros (450,000-680,000 Dollars).