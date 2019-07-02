UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Make Wine Heist At Top Parisian Restaurant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Thieves make wine heist at top Parisian restaurant

Thieves have broken into the cellar of a top luxury restaurant in Paris and have made off with at least 150 bottles of prized wine estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of euros, a police source said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Thieves have broken into the cellar of a top luxury restaurant in Paris and have made off with at least 150 bottles of prized wine estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of euros, a police source said Tuesday.

Employees at the Maison Rostang restaurant in the northeastern 17th district near the Arc de Triomphe discovered a 50-centimetre hole in the wall of the wine cellar that was made during the break-in on Monday, the source told AFP.

The restaurant has two stars from the prestigious Michelin food guide and is described as having a "magnificent wine list" which includes bottles from the famed Petrus and Romanee Conti vineyards.

The cellar is currently being renovated.

The police source said the stolen wine could be worth as much as 400,000-600,000 Euros (450,000-680,000 Dollars).

Related Topics

Police Guide Paris From Top

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

2 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

8 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

19 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 to take action against fake, hoax call ..

35 seconds ago

Fire on Board Russian Deep-Sea Research Submersibl ..

36 seconds ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation generates Rs 111 m ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.