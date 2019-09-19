UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Nab 2-mln-euro Haul From Vaunted French Castle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Thieves nab 2-mln-euro haul from vaunted French castle

The owners of a 17th-century French castle said to be the model for Versailles were tied up as their opulent home was ransacked Thursday by robbers who fled with a haul worth two million euros ($2.2 million), police said

Bobigny, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The owners of a 17th-century French castle said to be the model for Versailles were tied up as their opulent home was ransacked Thursday by robbers who fled with a haul worth two million Euros ($2.2 million), police said.

The Vaux-le-Vicomte palace, set amid sumptuous gardens about 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Paris, has been owned by the same family since 1875.

Patrice and Cristina de Vogue opened the estate to the public in 1968, and run it with their three sons.

A police source did not specify which family members were at home when the robbers struck.

The chateau was built by Louis XIV's finance minister Nicolas Fouquet, who according to legend fell from grace in 1661, shortly after the building work was finished, when he staged an elaborate party there and aroused the Sun King's envy.

Fouquet spent the rest of his life in jail. The monarch then seized the castle and moved its most precious artworks and other objects to Versailles.

It is the largest privately-owned heritage site in France, sprawled over 500 hectares (1,200 acres), and has some 250,000 visitors each year.

The chateau often stands in for Versailles for movie and television productions, from the Roger Moore bond hit "Moonraker" to Sophie Coppola's "Marie Antoinette".

It's become a prize spot for celebrity wedding parties, such as the lavish 2007 bash for French basketball star Tony Parker and "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Jail France Marriage Versailles Paris Same SITE Family TV From Million

Recent Stories

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

48 seconds ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

5 minutes ago

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Ira ..

6 minutes ago

Football chief and 'Rambo' hear Central African wa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Constructive Gas Transit Talks Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Senior Lawmaker Praises Russia's Role in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.