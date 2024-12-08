'Thieves': Romanians Demand To Vote After Scrapped Elections
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Romanians on Sunday protested outside a voting station near Bucharest together with far-right presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu after a top court scrapped the scheduled run-off vote after allegations of Russian interference.
Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting on November 24 in the NATO and EU member bordering Ukraine.
But the constitutional court on Friday unanimously decided to annul the entire electoral process as it was "marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation".
The annulment followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency this week detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.
More than 100 people gathered at a polling station near Bucharest on Sunday -- the originally scheduled date of the run-off vote -- shouting "Down with dictatorship", "We want to vote" and "Thieves".
"I am here for democracy because in my opinion it no longer exists," Adriana Iaercau, a 60-year-old teacher, told AFP.
"We are with him (Georgescu) from the beginning. It was a democratic process. Everything was fine till Friday when they decided to kill the democracy that was brought (to) Romania in 1989" when Communism ended, said Sorin Scuratovschi, a 46-year-old account manager.
Georgescu accused the authorities to have cancelled the elections by fear he would win.
"I'm here in the name of democracy and always will be," Georgescu told reporters outside the closed polling station.
Georgescu -- who has called the cancellation "a formalised coup d'etat" -- said he is contesting the vote cancellation in court, as is another far-right party, AUR, which has also called on its supporters to go to polling stations later Sunday.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
'Waiting a long time for this': Damascus wakes up in rebel hands37 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky wants 'deal' to stop Ukraine war47 minutes ago
-
South Korean interior minister resigns: media1 hour ago
-
Australia thump India at fortress Adelaide to level series2 hours ago
-
Notre Dame to hold first public service after five-year restoration2 hours ago
-
Artist Abramovic turns from the extreme to decompression2 hours ago
-
Syria's Bashar al-Assad's quarter century in power2 hours ago
-
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd Test to win series3 hours ago
-
South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem4 hours ago
-
Syria rebels announce entering Damascus4 hours ago
-
England grind towards series win after Root hits century4 hours ago
-
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd Test to win series4 hours ago