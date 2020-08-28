UrduPoint.com
Thieves Seize 9 Million Euros In France Cash Heist

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:16 PM

Thieves seize 9 million euros in France cash heist

Thieves made off with about nine million euros in cash in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Friday in an armed attack on an armoured security vehicle, prosecutors said

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Thieves made off with about nine million euros in cash in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Friday in an armed attack on an armoured security vehicle, prosecutors said.

The vehicle was attacked by several armed individuals as it came out of a branch of the Bank of France in Lyon.

No-one was wounded in the attack on the vehicle belonging to the Loomis security company "but the losses amount to nine million euros (about $10.7 million)", prosecutors said in a statement to AFP.

"The perpetrators managed to immediately flee after committing the act."The theft is believed to be the biggest such cash heist in France since notorious robber Toni Musulin made off with 11.6 million euros in 2009.

More Stories From World

