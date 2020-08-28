UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Snatch 9 Million Euros In France Cash Heist

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heist

Thieves made off with nine million euros in cash in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Friday in an armed attack on an armoured security vehicle, prosecutors said

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Thieves made off with nine million euros in cash in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Friday in an armed attack on an armoured security vehicle, prosecutors said.

The theft is believed to be the biggest such cash heist in France since notorious robber Toni Musulin made off with 11.6 million euros ($13.8 million) in 2009.

The vehicle was attacked by several armed individuals as it came out of a branch of the Bank of France in Lyon.

No-one was injured in the attack on the vehicle belonging to the Loomis security company "but the losses amount to nine million euros (about $10.7 million)", prosecutors said in a statement to AFP.

"The perpetrators managed to immediately flee after committing the act." Local reports said two vans blocked in the armoured vehicle, one in front and one behind.

The robbers threatened the driver, took the money, and fled in two vehicles later found burnt.

"It was an audacious attack, right in the city centre," Loomis chief executive Michel Tresch told AFP.

"The most important thing is that the cash escorts are safe and sound," he added.

The three employees are extremely shocked, Loomis trade unionist Kader Bengueche said, adding they would see a psychologist on Monday.

Cash handling Swedish company Loomis has been attacked several times over the years.

In May 2017, 35 million euros ($41 million) worth of goods -- cash, diamonds and gold ingots -- were stolen from one of its vehicles in Switzerland.

And in December 2016, thieves stole 70 kilos of gold power worth 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) from the same company near Lyon.

But Loomis chief executive told AFP that compared to the 2000s, there were fewer physical attacks today.

"It is a lot easier to carry out attacks (on the internet) via hackers, as opposed to attacking an armoured vehicle," Tresch said.

"It's not the same exposure."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Internet Threatened France Company Driver Vehicles Vehicle Bank Lyon Same Switzerland Money May December 2017 2016 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

20 minutes ago

US economy still sees sluggish spending, 'depresse ..

4 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

20 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

20 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

20 minutes ago

Asif Nakai reviews security plan for dist Kasur

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.