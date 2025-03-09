'Things Are Different' Djokovic Says After Another Early Exit At Indian Wells
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Five-time champion Novak Djokovic crashed out in his Indian Wells ATP Masters opener on Saturday, just the latest proof that "things are different" now for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
Djokovic had 37 unforced errors and was helpless as Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp won the last five games to triumph 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
The Serbian star had hoped that the addition of old rival Andy Murray as his coach would help him go deep into a tournament he last won in 2016.
Instead it was an earlier exit than his third-round loss to lucky loser Luca Nardi last year.
"You know, things are different obviously for me the last couple of years," the 37-year-old said.
"I've been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then, I have couple good tournaments, but, you know, mostly it's really a challenge. It's a struggle for me.
"So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way."
Forced out of the Australian Open semi-finals with a hamstring injury, Djokovic dropped his first match at his comeback event in Qatar last month.
Asked if any physical problem hindered him on Saturday, Djokovic deflected the question.
"I mean, it's always something happening, but I don't want to talk about it," he said. "No excuses for a poor performance ... just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me."
It was another big win for van de Zandschulp, who stunned Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open last year before beating Rafael Nadal in Davis Cup in the Spanish great's last match.
After 14 unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic cleaned things up the second, grabbing a quick break on the way to a 3-0 lead.
Djokovic pumped his fist after belting a forehand winner to the corner for his first break chance of the match and after consolidating the break nodded his head in satisfaction.
However, van de Zandschulp wasn't about to go quietly and the rallies remained tense affairs.
Trailing 0-40 in the sixth game of the second set, Djokovic clawed out another break in a game that went to deuce five times, but he was broken as he served for the set, gifting van de Zandschulp a third break opportunity with a forehand miss.
- 'Awful mistakes' -
Clearly frustrated at times, Djokovic muscled a forehand winner to the baseline to secure the second set and level the match.
It was only a brief respite. Van de Zandschulp kept the pressure on both from the baseline and at the net and Djokovic's errors began to pile up again.
Van de Zandschulp took control in the third with a break for 3-1, winning the last five games.
"The first three games, four games of the third set were quite close," Djokovic said. "Had my chances. Was just some awful mistakes.
"When I reflect on this match, obviously I'll see a little bit more what I could have done more.
"He played, I think, some really good points to break my serve. But just putting myself in that position, I shouldn't allow myself to do that."
Djokovic said he didn't know if he would head immediately to Miami to begin preparations for the Miami Open starting March 19.
"I still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan," he said.
