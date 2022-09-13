Third Back-up Power Line to ZNPP Restored - IAEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The third back-up power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been restored, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian engineers have made further headway in repairing vital power infrastructure in vicinity of #Zaporizhzhya NPP, providing plant w/ renewed access to a third back-up power line. This means all three back-up power lines to #ZNPP have been restored," the IAEA tweeted.