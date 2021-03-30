UrduPoint.com
Third Batch Of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Delivered To Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Third Batch of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Delivered to Venezuela

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The plane carrying a new batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Venezuelan authorities are planning to start vaccination of the elderly population using Sputnik V, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine for testing was shipped to the South American country in October 2020, and the regular deliveries of the vaccine began in early February. The first two batches with different Sputnik V components were used to vaccinate medical personnel.

More Stories From World

