Third BRF Expected To Yield Fruits: Chinese Vice FM

Published October 13, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation is expected to yield fruitful results, encompassing cooperation, documents, initiatives, mechanisms, funds and measures. These are anticipated to surpass the combined achievements of the previous two forums, stated Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu here Friday.

Zhaoxu made these remarks during an interview with Xinhua news Agency and China Media Group, during which he introduced the preparations for the forum, the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) over the past 10 years, and the significance of the BRI to global economic development.

This year's forum, which will be held in Beijng from October 17 to 18, is the most important diplomatic event China hosts this year and also the grandest event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

The forum will issue a document summarizing the consensus reached by the participating parties and identifying the direction and key areas of cooperation for the next stage, said Zhaoxu. Lists of outcome documents and practical cooperation projects will also be released, he added.

Representatives from more than 140 countries and 30 international organizations, including state leaders, heads of international organizations, ministerial-level officials, and individuals from the business and academic circles, have confirmed their attendance at the forum, Zhaoxu expressed.

