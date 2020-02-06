Third Case of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in UK - Chief Medical Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A third person in the United Kingdom has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said on Thursday

The two other cases of the deadly infection were confirmed in the UK earlier in February when a Chinese student from York University and his mother tested positive for the virus.

"A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three. The individual did not acquire this in the UK.

The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," Whitty said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the patient was diagnosed in Brighton and is being transferred to an infectious disease department in a London hospital.

The current death toll from the deadly coronavirus has already exceeded 560 people, and over 28,000 others have been infected all over the world since it was first detected in December.