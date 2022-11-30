UrduPoint.com

Third Day Of UK's Biggest Ever University Strike To Take Place On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A record number of employees from 150 universities throughout the United Kingdom will continue their "biggest in the history" strike on Wednesday.

The University and College Union has predicted "historic turnout" of lecturers, librarians, researchers and other university staff at pickets for fair wages, higher pensions and safer working conditions.

The industrial action is taking place amid historic inflation and soaring food and energy prices in the country.

The union has estimated the total turnout during three days of strikes at over 70,000, with the first two days being November 24 and November 25. The UCU said the National Union of Students has supported the action and might bring around 2.5 million of additional participants.

More Stories From World

