Third Dead Body Pulled From Rubble Of Collapsed Building In Russia's Novosibirsk - Owner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Third Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed Building in Russia's Novosibirsk - Owner

The rescuers have pulled the last dead body from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The rescuers have pulled the last dead body from the rubble of the collapsed building in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was previously reported that two people were killed and one person was injured, while one more person remained under the rubble.

"The body of the last missing person has been pulled from the rubble. Unfortunately, he died. The Siberian Generating Company extends its condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Three people were killed as a result of the incident," the company said.

