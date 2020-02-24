Third Death From COVID-19 Disease Registered in Italy - Health Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The third death from the coronavirus infection, officially called COVID-19, was registered on Sunday in Italy, Lombardy Region Councilor for Welfare Giulio Gallera said.

Earlier it was reported about two fatalities in the country ” a 78-old man, who had been hospitalized in the northeastern region of Veneto and a woman in the northern Lombardy region. The third case is an elderly woman from the province of Cremona, Lombardy region.

"We have one more fatal case. A woman, who had been in the cancer department and also was infected with the coronavirus, died," Gallera said at a televised press conference.

According to Gallera, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Lombardy has reached 112, bringing the total number of those infected across the country to over 150.

Cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in five Italian regions ” Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Piedmont. The authorities of Lombardy and Veneto have decided to ban all public events, including cultural and sports ones.