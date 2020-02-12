Third Evacuation Aircraft With S.Koreans, Relatives Arrives in Seoul From Wuhan - Yonhap

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The third charter flight organized by the South Korean government from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan evacuated about 140 South Korean nationals and their Chinese relatives, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Five of them were showing the symptoms of coronavirus, it said.

The aircraft landed at Gimpo airport in Seoul.

The passengers having the symptoms were taken to a hospital for medical checks and treatment.