The third expert evaluation in the case of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzlement during the implementation of the Platform project, revealed fraud totaling 128 million rubles ($1.8 million), lawyer Irina Poverinova told Sputnik on Monday

The prosecutors previously asked for the new examination, referring to the fact that two experts from the group conducting the previous study were familiar with the defendants and spoke in their support. A conclusion of the evaluation is a crucial part of the criminal case that has a direct impact on a court's decision.

"Great experts have decided that almost everything was stolen - 128 million rubles," Poverinova said with a sign of irony.

Investigators suspect Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Moscow Gogol Center Theater, and several other people of embezzling money that was allocated by the government for the development and popularization of modern art in Russia as part of the Platforma theater project in 2011-2014. A total of 216 million rubles ($3 million) were allocated for the project from the state budget.

The first expert evaluation backed the prosecution. The second, ordered by the court, supported the defense and claimed that the defendants did not steal, but saved state money.