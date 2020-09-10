UrduPoint.com
Third Fire Breaks Out At Moria Refugee Camp - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

A third fire broke out on Thursday in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A third fire broke out on Thursday in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a conflagration destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility that sheltered approximately 12,000 migrants. A second fire flared up on Wednesday night in the areas that were spared by the previous blaze.

The third fire broke out in three areas at the same time in an area that survived the earlier fires, scaring the remaining migrants and refugees, according to the news outlet.

Fire brigades are reported to be trying to extinguish the blaze.

Greece has long been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards. The EU remains split over sharing the burden of countries of first arrival.

