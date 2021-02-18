(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The third India-Australia-Japan-US ministerial meeting will take place February 18, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

"The 3rd India-Australia-Japan-USA Ministerial Meeting will be held on 18 February 2021 with participation of the respective Foreign Ministers.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo on 6 October 2020," the MEA said.

"The Ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest," it said.