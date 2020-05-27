UrduPoint.com
Third Iranian Fuel Tanker Arrives In Venezuela - Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Third Iranian Fuel Tanker Arrives in Venezuela - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) A third Iranian tanker with fuel and oil refinery equipment has arrived in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I want to once again thank the people and government of Iran for the solidarity, courage that allowed Venezuela to get three tankers with fuel and materials to restore refining," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

In total, five tankers from Iran are to arrive in Venezuela.

