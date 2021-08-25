Third Launch of Angara-A5 Heavy Lift Rocket From Plesetsk Scheduled for December - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The third launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Plesetsk space center is scheduled for the first half of December, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of Angara-A5 with a new Perseus upper stage and a spacecraft mock-up from Plesetsk is scheduled for the first half of December," a source said.