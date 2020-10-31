Third Man Detained Over Nice Attack: Legal Source
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:35 PM
A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday.
The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.
"We are trying to clarify what his role is in all this," the source added.