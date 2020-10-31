UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Man Detained Over Nice Attack: Legal Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:35 PM

Third man detained over Nice attack: legal source

A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday.

The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.

"We are trying to clarify what his role is in all this," the source added.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Young Nice Man Church All

Recent Stories

Ayaz Sadiq displayed as Indian wing commander Abhi ..

6 minutes ago

'Nobody has right to call me traitor. Many nationa ..

23 minutes ago

PTI to take out rally for paying tributes to Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Driver rams car into one of main gates of Grand Ho ..

44 minutes ago

Ardern makes room for Greens in New Zealand's Labo ..

41 minutes ago

One motorcyclist injured in road mishap in Dir Low ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.