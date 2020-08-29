UrduPoint.com
Third Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee 'Overall Positive' - Opposition Member

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Third Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee 'Overall Positive' - Opposition Member

The third meeting of the Syrian committee drafting a new constitution has been overall positive, with discussions held on issues that may one day become the basic law, Dima Moussa, an opposition member, told Sputnik on Saturday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The third meeting of the Syrian committee drafting a new constitution has been overall positive, with discussions held on issues that may one day become the basic law, Dima Moussa, an opposition member, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The meetings have been overall positive with discussions of principles and ideas that are constitutional, and, considering the circumstances in which this process is taking place and the nearly 10-year-old conflict, there are differences of opinions, but that's normal and healthy," she said.

Moussa represents the opposition in the 45-strong committee whose members have been nominated by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society.

She said that what has been presented at the talks "all falls within the agreed on agenda and the mandate of the constitutional committee, and thus all can become constitutional articles."

The so-called Small Body of the constitutional committee reconvened on Monday after a months-long break but was put on hold almost immediately after four members tested positive for the new coronavirus. The meetings resumed on Thursday.

