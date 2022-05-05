Third Member of Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy Charge - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) William Todd Wilson, a regional leader of the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said.

"Wilson and fellow conspirators were in contact in the weeks before Jan. 6 often using encryption on an app called 'Signal,'" the Justice Department said in a release. "In one post, on Dec. 14, 2020, Wilson wrote, 'It is time to fight!' In another, on Dec. 30, 2020, he posted, 'Things are about to get real... and we need to be ready as ever!'

Wilson, a military and law enforcement veteran, acknowledged that he agreed with other protesters to work together to "use force to prevent, hinder, and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power," the release said.

Wilson and others used encrypted and private communications, armed themselves with a variety of weapons and put on combat and tactical gear, the release also said.

Nine other Oath Keepers members, including founder and leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy in an indictment returned on January 12, but they pleaded not guilty.

Wilson could receive a prison sentence of 20 years on the seditious conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for the obstruction of an official proceeding charge.