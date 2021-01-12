Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Capitol Riots - Statement

US Representative Brad Schnieder has tested positive for COVID-19 after being forced to spend hours in a confined space with other members of Congress taking refuge from the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, according to his statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Representative Brad Schnieder has tested positive for COVID-19 after being forced to spend hours in a confined space with other members of Congress taking refuge from the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, according to his statement on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician," Schneider said. "Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the President of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress."

Several Republican lawmakers in the room "adamantly" refused to wear a mask, he added.