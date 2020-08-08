Third of Americans Would Refuse to Take Coronavirus Vaccine Even if Free - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) If a novel coronavirus vaccine were available today free of charge, more than a third of Americans would decline to receive the vaccine, according to a PEW Research Center poll on Friday.

"Asked if they would get such a COVID-19 vaccine, 65 percent say they would, but 35 percent would not," a press release explaining the poll said.

The poll showed that political preferences play a big role in willingness to be vaccinated, with 81 percent of Democrats willing, compared with under half of Republicans (47 percent) and 59 percent of independent voters.

Among other subgroups, white Americans were more willing to be vaccinated (67 percent) compared with 59 percent of non-white minorities, the release said.

Those living on farms and in rural areas were also less eager than their urban counterparts to take advantage of a vaccine (56 percent) compared with 65 percent of big city dwellers, the release added.

PEW made no attempt to explain why the results skewed along among ideological, ethnic or demographic subgroups.