Third of German Lawmakers Generate $63Mln in Extra Income - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

The share of German lawmakers making extra money in side jobs has grown to a third during this legislative period, adding 53 million euros ($63 million) to their combined net worth, up from 30 million in 2013, a study out Saturday showed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The share of German lawmakers making extra money in side jobs has grown to a third during this legislative period, adding 53 million Euros ($63 million) to their combined net worth, up from 30 million in 2013, a study out Saturday showed.

The research by the Frankfurt-based Otto Brenner Foundation said 261 members of the 709-seat Bundestag admitted to having earned extra on top of their 10,000-euro paychecks.

The number of lawmakers with side jobs went up from 33% at the end of the 17th legislative period in 2013 to 35% in the current convocation. A new Federal election is scheduled for September 26.

The study estimated that some 42% of lawmakers with reportable extra income of more than 1,000 euros a month or 3,000 euros a year came from the ruling Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union.

The business-friendly FDP came second with 20%, while holding 80 seats in the legislature.

"Additional income and extra jobs were and remain a problem of a privileged minority of lawmakers, mostly from the Union and FDP factions," the study said.

Social Democrats made up almost 14% of all lawmakers with reportable extra income, followed by right-wing AfD with 11%, the Left with nearly 7% and the Greens with close to 6%. The Left and the Greens profited the least, earning respectively 2% and 0.5% of the 53 million euros.