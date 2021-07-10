UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Of German Lawmakers Generate $63Mln In Extra Income - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Third of German Lawmakers Generate $63Mln in Extra Income - Report

The share of German lawmakers making extra money in side jobs has grown to a third during this legislative period, adding 53 million euros ($63 million) to their combined net worth, up from 30 million in 2013, a study out Saturday showed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The share of German lawmakers making extra money in side jobs has grown to a third during this legislative period, adding 53 million Euros ($63 million) to their combined net worth, up from 30 million in 2013, a study out Saturday showed.

The research by the Frankfurt-based Otto Brenner Foundation said 261 members of the 709-seat Bundestag admitted to having earned extra on top of their 10,000-euro paychecks.

The number of lawmakers with side jobs went up from 33% at the end of the 17th legislative period in 2013 to 35% in the current convocation. A new Federal election is scheduled for September 26.

The study estimated that some 42% of lawmakers with reportable extra income of more than 1,000 euros a month or 3,000 euros a year came from the ruling Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union.

The business-friendly FDP came second with 20%, while holding 80 seats in the legislature.

"Additional income and extra jobs were and remain a problem of a privileged minority of lawmakers, mostly from the Union and FDP factions," the study said.

Social Democrats made up almost 14% of all lawmakers with reportable extra income, followed by right-wing AfD with 11%, the Left with nearly 7% and the Greens with close to 6%. The Left and the Greens profited the least, earning respectively 2% and 0.5% of the 53 million euros.

Related Topics

Election Minority German Money September Democrats Christian All From Share Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

5 minutes ago

Efforts being made to improve mango production, ex ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan's Ali takes five wickets as England rally ..

34 seconds ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

36 seconds ago

Wales held to draw by 14-man Argentina

39 seconds ago

Land record of 242 villages computerized in Jaranw ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.