Third of Israelis Expects No Government to Be Formed After Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Around one in three Israelis expects that no government will emerge from the parliamentary elections next week and are preparing for a fourth round, a survey released on Thursday has revealed.

Israelis will go to the polls on Monday for the third time within less than a year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, are viewed as top candidates for the premiership. Their parties poll evenly but neither has succeeded in forming a coalition.

The survey by the Israel Democracy Institute, a nonprofit, found that 30 percent of those polled think no government will be formed.

A cumulative 39 percent expect Netanyahu to form a right-wing or a unity government, while 19 percent expect Gantz to succeed.

The poll, which sampled 610 Jewish Israelis and 134 Arab Israelis from February 19-25, found that over half of Jewish voters were not following the elections as closely as they did before. Most Arab voters said their interest in the campaign was either the same or even higher than in the past.

The same research found that 63 percent of Jewish Israelis opposed a government propped up by the Joint List of Arab-majority parties. On the contrary, almost 54 percent of Arab Israelis would welcome such a government.