Third of Italians Aged Over 12 Fully Vaccinated - Statistics

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) One in three Italians aged over 12 has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, official figures shared by the health ministry show.

Italy passed an important milestone on Monday when it announced that 50 million vaccine doses had been administered in the country, with more than a half of the population having received at least one dose.

More than 18 million, or 33.5%, have been fully immunized.

"Our goal is to administer at least one dose to all Italians who want it by September," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

Italy's daily cases declined to 389 from 782 on Monday, with 28 more people dying from the coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 127,500. The country began vaccine rollout in December and started immunizing teens aged between 12 and 15 in June.