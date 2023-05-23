Third of Russians Believe Only Few Major Languages Will Exist in 100 Years - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) About a third of Russians believe that in 100 years there will be only a few major languages in the world, and about half think that there will be no significant changes in this regard, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) out Tuesday showed.

About 52% of Russians believe that the language situation in the world will remain more or less the same, 36% said that only a few of the major languages will remain in use, while the rest will be forgotten, and 5% of respondents said that a world language will emerge in 100 years, the poll revealed.

As for the Russian language, 41% of Russians know that Cyril and Methodius have created the Slavic alphabet, while 56% were undecided, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, one in two respondents believes that what dictionaries and linguists prescribe should be considered the norm of the modern Russian language, 37% said that what the majority of the country's inhabitants use should be the norm, and 13% found it difficult to answer the question.

When asked which languages are world languages, 80% of respondents said English, 65% said Russian, and 48% said Chinese. German, French, Spanish and Arabic were also considered to be among the most important languages.

The survey was conducted by telephone on May 7 among 1,600 Russian citizens over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.