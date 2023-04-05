Third of Russians Share Positive Attitude Towards Neural Networks - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) More than half of Russians are aware of the existence of neural networks, with nearly third of them, or 35%, having a positive attitude towards them, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed on Wednesday.

A neural network is an artificial intelligence-driven computer program that works on the same principles as the human brain. It can learn, engage in dialogue, write poetry, and create images.

According to the findings, 51% of Russians have heard something about neural networks, but do not know any details. Another 12% are well aware of them, while 37% of respondents heard about them for the first time.

As many as 35% have a positive attitude towards neural networks, while 20% felt the opposite. Another 40% are neutral about them, and 5% were unable to give a definite answer.

Among those well aware of the work of neural networks, the majority ” 63% ” are positive about them, 23% are neutral, and 13% have a negative attitude.

When asked if they personally used neural networks or saw the results of their work on the internet, more than half (64%) replied in the negative. Another 19% saw pictures created using a neural network, and 4% said they used it for study.

Additionally, 19% of respondents believe that such technologies can take over the work of creative professions, while 69% believe that it is impossible to replace a person with a program in creativity.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on April 2 among 1,600 citizens over 18 years old. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.