Third Of US Bradley Vehicles Sent To Kiev Likely Already Destroyed - Military Analysts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Around a third of all Bradley infantry fighting vehicles supplied to Ukraine by the United States could have already been destroyed or abandoned, the Dutch open-source defense analysis portal said Sunday.

The Pentagon has reportedly transferred as many as 109 fighting vehicles of this type to the Ukrainian armed forces.

To date, it has been visually confirmed that 34 Bradleys were destroyed or damaged and subsequently abandoned, according to Oryx analysts.

A total of eight German-made Leopard 2 tanks have also been confirmed lost by the Ukrainian army, according to the portal.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the challenges faced by Ukrainian troops in the minefields have demonstrated the vulnerability of Western equipment, including Bradleys and German Leopard tanks, slowing down the Ukrainian offensive.

