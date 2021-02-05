UrduPoint.com
Third Of World Population To Receive COVID-19 Shots By 2028 At Current Vaccination Rate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

Third of World Population to Receive COVID-19 Shots by 2028 at Current Vaccination Rate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) With some countries making better progress in immunizing their citizens against COVID-19 than others, the Bloomberg news agency has estimated that it would take around seven years to vaccinate 75 percent of the world population at the current pace.

According to the news agency's own vaccine tracker, Israel, as of today, has the world's highest vaccination rate. The middle Eastern country is heading for 75 percent coverage over the next two months, setting the target for the rest of the world.

Immunization in richer countries is happening at a faster rate, so, according to Bloomberg, it will take the world as a whole about seven years to reach the 75 percent threshold.

As previously suggested by US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, for life in the United States to return to normal, it would take 70-85 percent vaccine coverage of the country's population. The US, as stated by the agency, is likely to meet this goal by the end of 2021.

According to the Bloomberg calculator, over 119 million doses have so far been administered worldwide.

