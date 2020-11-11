UrduPoint.com
Third Paris Peace Forum To Begin On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Third Paris Peace Forum to Begin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The third edition of the Paris Peace Forum is set to begin on Wednesday, November 11.

The forum, which will be held in a digital format, will focus on the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the participants discussing ways to counteract the crisis while continuing to working forward to a more sustainable world, according to its program.

The forum will last until Friday and bring together an impressive array of speakers including, French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

