Third Parties Should Not Interfere in Belarus' Constitutional Reform - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The constitutional reform in Belarus creates a platform for a nationwide dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that neither Russia nor other countries should in any way interfere in this process.

"As for the constitutional reform, Russia supports Belarusian President [Alexander] Lukashenko's initiative, as this creates a platform for a national dialogue that is very much needed right now. It is important that the country's authorities are demonstrating their will to involve broader strata of the population in the process by gathering citizens' proposals on amendments to the Constitution. It would be frivolous to ignore such an approach and the opportunities it opens up," Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

According to the diplomat no other countries, including Russia, should interfere in this process.

"First of all, it is up to the Belarusian people to decide the extent to which the constitutional reform should be carried out in Belarus," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister further noted that Moscow was "betting on the Belarusian people [in the ongoing political crisis] and on Belarusian state, which is our ally and strategic partner."

"If the people of Belarus have made their choice, we must and will respect it. This was clearly stated by President Vladimir Putin in his congratulatory message to President Alexander Lukashenko over his victory in the [August 9] election," Lavrov noted.