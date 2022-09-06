UrduPoint.com

Third Party's Mediation In Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Not Needed - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Third Party's Mediation in Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Not Needed - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The mediation of a third country in the exchange of prisoners detained during the special operation of Russia in Ukraine will not bring added value to the process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia pays much attention to the issues of the exchange of prisoners and detainees and is "extremely concerned about the cruel treatment of Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian security forces, the inhuman conditions of their detention," the diplomat said.

"As for Ukrainian prisoners of war, their fate can be decided only after the consideration of specific cases by the judicial authorities of the DPR and LPR. We are not going to interfere in their competence. If they decide on the possibility of including one or another detainee in the exchange lists, then the appropriate procedures will be launched. We do not think that the involvement of third parties in this work will have any added value," Rudenko said.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

2 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

10 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

10 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

10 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.