MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The mediation of a third country in the exchange of prisoners detained during the special operation of Russia in Ukraine will not bring added value to the process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia pays much attention to the issues of the exchange of prisoners and detainees and is "extremely concerned about the cruel treatment of Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian security forces, the inhuman conditions of their detention," the diplomat said.

"As for Ukrainian prisoners of war, their fate can be decided only after the consideration of specific cases by the judicial authorities of the DPR and LPR. We are not going to interfere in their competence. If they decide on the possibility of including one or another detainee in the exchange lists, then the appropriate procedures will be launched. We do not think that the involvement of third parties in this work will have any added value," Rudenko said.