Open Menu

Third Person Killed In Overnight Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Third person killed in overnight Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A third person died after overnight Russian strikes in Ukraine, local authorities said Thursday.

Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.

Ukraine's emergency services said two people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story hotel in Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town.

It said a stairwell was destroyed, and that rescuers were looking for people under the rubble.

"Two people were killed, seven injured, 14 were rescued," it said.

Officials later said a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.

Kryvyi Rig lies about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north west of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.

Sergiy Lysak, governor of the local Dnipropetrovsk region, shared an image of what appeared to be the facade of a residential building, surrounded by rubble.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

10 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

11 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

13 hours ago

More Stories From World