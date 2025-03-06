Third Person Killed In Overnight Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A third person died after overnight Russian strikes in Ukraine, local authorities said Thursday.
Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.
Ukraine's emergency services said two people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story hotel in Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town.
It said a stairwell was destroyed, and that rescuers were looking for people under the rubble.
"Two people were killed, seven injured, 14 were rescued," it said.
Officials later said a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.
Kryvyi Rig lies about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north west of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.
Sergiy Lysak, governor of the local Dnipropetrovsk region, shared an image of what appeared to be the facade of a residential building, surrounded by rubble.
