UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Peru Presidential Candidate Contracts Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Third Peru presidential candidate contracts Covid-19

Ex-footballer George Forsyth has become the third candidate in Peru's presidential elections Sunday to test positive for the coronavirus, as the country also recorded a record daily death rate

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Ex-footballer George Forsyth has become the third candidate in Peru's presidential elections Sunday to test positive for the coronavirus, as the country also recorded a record daily death rate.

Unlike neighbor Chile, which had also been due to hold elections on Sunday but postponed them in the face of the health crisis, Peru's president has decided to push ahead, and some 25 million people are eligible to go out and vote.

With a week to go, Peru on Saturday reported a record daily 294 coronavirus deaths.

And on Sunday, Forsyth's entourage announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms during a tour of the north of the country.

He immediately cancelled all public meetings scheduled for the last week of campaigning, his running mate Patricia Arevalo told AFP.

A poll Sunday showed Forsyth, the candidate of the center-right Victoria Nacional party, in fourth place among 18 candidates vying for the presidency.

Forsyth was goalkeeper for club Alianza Lima, and also played for Peru.

None of the 18 candidates has more than 10 percent of polled support, and if none wins an outright majority Sunday, six will go through to a second round on June 6.

Forsyth is the third candidate to have been infected during the election campaign, along with Julio Guzman and Ciro Galvez.

The pandemic has claimed more than 52,600 lives in Peru, with more than 1.5 million recorded infections in a population of 33 million, according to official data.

The South American continent is battling a surge in infections fueled by new virus variants believed to be more contagious.

Peru reported a record of nearly 13,000 new cases last Thursday as it entered a four-day national lockdown for the Easter weekend in a bid to limit new infections.

Vaccination of health personnel, soldiers, police, firefighters and the elderly started in February.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Victoria Lima George Peru Chile February June Sunday All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of corona patient continue to swell in Pesh ..

5 minutes ago

ADC directs steps to ensure provision of cheap, qu ..

5 minutes ago

Norwegian fumbles bid to ski round quarantine

5 minutes ago

Pakistan attaches great importance to relations wi ..

5 minutes ago

Top US court sides with Google over Oracle in key ..

9 minutes ago

KP Governor condemns assassination of ATC Judge

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.