Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in India

The third phase of vaccination to curb the COVID-19 pandemic began in India on Thursday, during which all people aged above 45 years would be given vaccine jabs

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The third phase of vaccination to curb the COVID-19 pandemic began in India on Thursday, during which all people aged above 45 years would be given vaccine jabs.

The vaccination drive was kicked off in January with healthcare workers and frontline workers getting inoculated first.

It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (aged above 60 years) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible.

So far over 65 million people (65,117,896) have been vaccinated across the country.

India is currently facing yet another wave of pandemic even as the number of new cases and deaths have been on the rise over the past couple of days.

According to official figures released by the health ministry, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,221,665 on Thursday as 72,330 new cases were reported from across the country.