Third Protester Dies Of Wounds In Iraq: Medics, Security Sources
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:02 PM
A third Iraqi demonstrator died from wounds sustained when police fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse protests in Baghdad and the south, medics and security sources said Wednesday
The 55-year-old man was wounded in Tuesday's demonstration in Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, the sources said.
One other protester was killed and 200 wounded in Baghdad onTuesday, health sources said, while another died in the south.