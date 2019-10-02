UrduPoint.com
Third Protester Dies Of Wounds In Iraq: Medics, Security Sources

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Third protester dies of wounds in Iraq: medics, security sources

A third Iraqi demonstrator died from wounds sustained when police fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse protests in Baghdad and the south, medics and security sources said Wednesday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A third Iraqi demonstrator died from wounds sustained when police fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse protests in Baghdad and the south, medics and security sources said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old man was wounded in Tuesday's demonstration in Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, the sources said.

One other protester was killed and 200 wounded in Baghdad onTuesday, health sources said, while another died in the south.

