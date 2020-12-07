UrduPoint.com
Third Recount Of Georgia Ballots Again Confirms Biden Won Election - State Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

Third Recount of Georgia Ballots Again Confirms Biden Won Election - State Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Georgia officials have confirmed in a third ballot recount that projected President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election in the battleground state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference on Monday.

"We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged," Raffensperger said.

Final results from the state show Biden defeated President Donald Trump by 11,784 votes.

On Friday, Trump's team announced that it had filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia, saying that there were "tens of thousands" of illegally cast ballots that it had documented in the state.

Earlier on Monday, a US Federal judge dismissed the lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to overturn the presidential election in the state.

Georgia will remain in the spotlight as the state holds runoff elections on January 5, with Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Democrats will need to win both of the Senate seats to secure 50, an effective majority considering soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris will be casting tie-breaking votes. The Republicans currently control 53 seats.

