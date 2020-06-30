UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Round Of India-China Military Talks Starts In Eastern Ladakh - Indian Army Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Third Round of India-China Military Talks Starts in Eastern Ladakh - Indian Army Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The third round of the India-China corps commander-level talks, aimed at easing border tensions, has started in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the Indian side is led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, and the Chinese side is led by Maj. Gen. Lin Liu.

They will first hold a tete-a-tete conversation to prioritize topics for discussion, sources added.

The commanders will make a review of the earlier meeting, held on June 22. They will also discuss the implementation of the steps agreed upon at that talks, sources said.

"India will ask that both sides should maintain pre-May 2 status along the LAC [Line of Actual Control]," sources stressed.

Related Topics

India Army China June Border

Recent Stories

Six players eligible to join side in Worcester fol ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s food security strategies fruitf ..

58 minutes ago

OFID finances major transport project in Belize

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.