Third Round of India-China Military Talks Starts in Eastern Ladakh - Indian Army Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The third round of the India-China corps commander-level talks, aimed at easing border tensions, has started in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the Indian side is led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, and the Chinese side is led by Maj. Gen. Lin Liu.

They will first hold a tete-a-tete conversation to prioritize topics for discussion, sources added.

The commanders will make a review of the earlier meeting, held on June 22. They will also discuss the implementation of the steps agreed upon at that talks, sources said.

"India will ask that both sides should maintain pre-May 2 status along the LAC [Line of Actual Control]," sources stressed.