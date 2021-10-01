Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be Held After Working Groups' Meeting

The third plenary meeting in the framework of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability will take place after the meetings of the working groups, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after the second meeting in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The third plenary meeting in the framework of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability will take place after the meetings of the working groups, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after the second meeting in Geneva.

"The delegations agreed to form two inter-agency working groups of experts: the working group on the principles and challenges of future arms control and the working group on capabilities and actions with strategic impact. The delegations also agreed that the working groups will meet, followed by the third plenary session," the statement says.