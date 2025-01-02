Third Saudi airlift plane arrives in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The third relief plane of the Saudi airlift, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived on Thursday at Damascus International Airport in Syria, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

This assistance is an extension of Saudi Arabia's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts through the Kingdom’s humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support those in need worldwide during times of crisis.