Third State Of Emergency Enters Into Force In 4 Japanese Prefectures Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

Third State of Emergency Enters Into Force in 4 Japanese Prefectures Over COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A nearly three-week state of emergency, the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic, enters into force in Japan's prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Sunday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan surpasses the 5,600 threshold, becoming the largest one in three months.

During the next weeks, facilities serving alcoholic beverages, large shopping malls and theme parks will be advised to shut down, while restaurants that do not serve alcohol will be required to close at 8:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT).

Violators will face a fine of 300,000 Yen ($2,800). Sporting events will be held without spectators.

Additionally, employers are advised to switch 70% of their staff to working remotely. Those who will meet the authorities' recommendations will receive compensation and assistance.

On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the four prefectures from April 25 to May 11 in order to reduce the flow of people during the Golden Week ” an array of holidays from April 29-May 9 marked by massive travel around the country and abroad.

