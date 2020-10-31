UrduPoint.com
Third Suspect Held Over Knife Attack In Nice - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:15 PM

French police have arrested a third suspect believed to be connected to a man who killed three people with a knife at a church in the southern French city of Nice, media said Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) French police have arrested a third suspect believed to be connected to a man who killed three people with a knife at a church in the southern French city of Nice, media said Saturday.

LCI news channel cited a judicial source as saying that the 33-year-old was the cousin of a man arrested earlier.

The third suspect was detained at the home of the latter on Friday evening.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said a man wielding a knife attacked people who visited the Notre-Dame basilica on Thursday.

The attacker carried the documents of a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France through Italy earlier in October. He repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) during the attack. An anti-terror probe is underway.

