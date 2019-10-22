UrduPoint.com
Third Suspect In Murder Of UN Pair Dies In DR Congo Custody

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:10 PM

One of the suspected killers of two UN experts who were probing mass graves in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2017 has died while in custody, his lawyer said Tuesday

Kananga, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :One of the suspected killers of two UN experts who were probing mass graves in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2017 has died while in custody, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"Jose Tshibuabua died at dawn this Tuesday in Kananga General Hospital, where he was admitted for emergency care" in the chief town of Kasai-Central province, lawyer Tresor Kabangue told AFP.

Tshibuabua was the third prime suspect in the murders of UN specialists Zaida Catalan and Michael Sharp to die in detention while on trial for two years before the military court in Kananga.

"Jose Tshibuabua was seriously ill. He could not even stand up toappear" at the court hearings, a source in the prison service told AFP.

The UN team of Catalan and Sharp, a Swedish woman of Chilean origin and an American man, has been investigating mass graves dug in a conflict between Congolese security forces and the local Kamwina Nsapu (Black Ant) rebellion in Kasai provinces.

