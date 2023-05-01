(@FahadShabbir)

Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Taif roses have had a close connection with the people of Taif for a long time; a few days ago, the city celebrated the "Taif of Roses" festival, launched by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Municipality of Taif Governorate and with the support of the Quality of Life Program.

The festival adds even more splendor and radiance to the city in its third year.

Various events were held on the sidelines of the festival to acquire visitors and tourists from around the world with the culture of Taif roses and make the festival an economic supporter of sustainable development in the Kingdom. These events allowed visitors to explore and discover the historical heritage of Taif roses, which have been present in historical palaces for more than 300 years.

Visitors can also take souvenir photos of Al-Kaaki Palace, whose exquisite architectural artistry that made use of juniper wood, granite stone, and colored glass, based on the Hijaz design, blends with the ancient Roman style.

Taif Governorate is home to heritage palaces that prove the governorate's economic status at the time, which is reflected in the city's architecture. The governorate is famous for many palaces, such as Al-Kateb, Jabra, Al-Sabban, Al-Kaaki, Al-Buqari, Al-Dahlawi, and Al-Qama, all of which emanate a different aesthetic feel.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) took photos of Al-Kaaki Palace, which was built in 1358 AH and featured 40 rooms, ten bathrooms, and six kitchens spread over three floors. The palace has large interior yards surrounded by orchards, vegetable gardens, and roses. It also has a well that provides the palace with fresh water.