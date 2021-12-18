UrduPoint.com

Third Test Of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two - Air Force Chief

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:16 PM

Third Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two - Air Force Chief

The third test flight of the US AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) turned out to be a failure just as previous tests, and causes have not been identified, US Air Force Brig

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The third test flight of the US AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) turned out to be a failure just as previous tests, and causes have not been identified, US Air Force Brig. Gen. Heath Collins told the War Zone magazine.

During the test that took place on Wednesday, the missile failed to separate from the wing of the B-52H bomber, the magazine reported, without specifying the venue of the test.

"The launch sequence was aborted before release with an unknown issue. The missile will return to the factory and analysis of the telemetry and onboard data will begin immediately," Collins said in a statement to the magazine, adding that the US will try to resume the testings as soon as possible.

The US Air Force said in July that the second ARRW test flight failed after the missile did not ignite properly, and the first test in April failed over the default in the carrier.

The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons � the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike, the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and ARRW for the Air Force.

