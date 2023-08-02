Third Trump Indictment Offers Hints About Identity of Alleged Co-Conspirators - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The third indictment of former US President Donald Trump on criminal charges related to the January 6 Capitol attack includes six unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators, but NBC news reported that the identities of at least five of them can be sussed out.

Five of the alleged co-conspirators appear to be lawyers Rudy Giuliani; John Eastman; Sidney Powell; Jeffrey Clark; and Kenneth Chesebro.

The indictment states that co-conspirator 1 is an "attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant's 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not." Giuliani appears to fit the description.

Co-conspirator 2 is "an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President's ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election." Eastman appears to fit the description.

Co-conspirator 3 promulgated claims of election fraud, which Trump "embraced and publicly amplified." The indictment alleges that this defendant privately acknowledged that these claims "sounded 'crazy.

'" Powell appears to fit the description.

Co-Conspirator 4 is identified as "a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters" who attempted to open "sham election crime investigations." The individual "had not informed his leadership at the Justice Department of the meeting (on January 22) which was a violation of the Justice Department's written policy restricting contacts with the White House to guard against improper political influence." Clark appears to fit the description.

Co-Conspirator 5 is "an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding." Chesebro appears to fit the description.

Co-Conspirator 6 is "a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding. The identity of this individual remains unclear.

Prosecutors do not typically identify alleged co-conspirators until they are charged.